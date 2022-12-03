‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Official Trailer And Key Art Unveiled By Netflix

Netflix has released its trailer and key art for The Witcher: Blood Origin at the CCXP event in Brazil, also revealing that Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part series. It will bow on Sunday, December 25.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain play Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans, Michelle Yeoh takes the role of Scían, a sword master, the last of her tribe, Mirren Mack is Princess Merwyn, Lenny Henry plays Chief Sage Balor, and Minnie Driver stars as a Seanchaí. Francesca Mills is Meldof, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis are celestial twin sages Syndril and Zacaré. Huw Novelli is Brother Death.

Other supporting cast members include Amy Murray as chief sage Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as clan chieftain Osfar and his daughter Ryl. Kim Adis is Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis portrays Brían, and Dylan Moran is Uthrok One-Nut. Ella Schrey-Yeats portrays the young prophet Ithlinne and her mother Aevenien is played by Claire Cooper.

Declan de Barra is the writer and showrunner for the series, which is directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson and executive produced by Lauren Hissrich, Matt O’Toole, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski & Jarek Sawko), and Hivemind (Jason Brown & Sean Daniel).