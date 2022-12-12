‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Checks In Double The Audience Of Season 1 Closer

Audiences have officially checked out of The White Lotus after the Season 2 finale aired Sunday night, but not before another record-high showing for the last episode.

The Season 2 finale drew 4.1M total viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, which is more than double that of the 1.9M people who tuned in for the Season 1 finale. It’s also a staggering increase from the debut audience for the Season 2 premiere, which was 1.5M.

This season, The White Lotus has managed to grow its audience every week over the past seven weeks.

In delayed viewing, Season 2 episodes are now averaging about 10.1M viewers across platforms, which is about 50% ahead of where Season 1 episodes were tracking at this point in time. The Season 1 premiere has notched 11.5M viewers.

All the buzz around the finale also appears to have drawn new viewers to the series. According to HBO, the first season saw its highest viewership since the week following the Season 1 finale.

In Season 2, The White Lotus has changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. Jennifer Coolidge is back as Tanya, who is back along with her new husband Greg, played by the returning Jon Gries.

Season 2 also stars Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, who executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. The first installment is coming off its Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year.