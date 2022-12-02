The White House State Dinner Guest List: Stephen Colbert, John Legend And Julia Louis-Dreyfus Join Studio-Heavy Showing To Fete Emmanuel Macron

Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Garner, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are among the celebrity names expected at tonight’s White House State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

The event also is heavy in studio heads and moguls, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, NBCUniversal’s Jeff Shell, Walt Disney’s Dana Walden and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, along with Jeffrey Katzenberg and CAA’s Bryan Lourd. Also on the guest list is Charles Rivkin, the MPA chairman and former U.S. ambassador to France, and Sarandos’ wife, producer Nicole Avant, the former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

Other media names include Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Olivier Knox, Jon Meacham, and other notable non-government, non-politics guests include Apple’s Tim Cook, Anna Wintour and her guest Baz Luhrmann, developer Jeff Worthe, designer Christian Louboutin and Laurene Powell Jobs.

John Batiste, Colbert’s former bandleader, is scheduled to perform at the event, which is Joe and Jill Biden’s first state dinner of their presidency. Not on the guest list was one rumored invitee: Beyonce.

“Very excited,” Louis-Dreyfus said to reporters as she entered the event with her son, Charles Hall.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, hoping to be the next speaker when Republicans take control of Congress, was asked by a reporter what it will be like to dine with Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who the GOP has pledged to investigate.

“Well, I’m at dinner with my mom so we’re going to have a great time,” he said.

The full list of expected guests, via the White House, is below:

THE PRESIDENT AND DR. BIDEN



HIS EXCELLENCY EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF THE FRENCH REPUBLIC AND MRS. BRIGITTE MACRON



Mr. Roger Altman & Ms. Jurate Kazickas



Mr. Mark Angelson & Ms. Marilyn Angelson



Mr. Bernard Arnault & Ms. Hélène Marie Mercier Arnault



Ms. Delphine Arnault



The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Ms. Charlene Austin



The Honorable Stewart Bainum & Ms. Sandra Bainum



Mr. Michael Barnicle & Ms. Anne Finucane



Mr. Jonathan Batiste & Ms. Suleika Jaouad



The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health & Human Services, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services & Dr. Carolina Reyes



The Honorable Katherine Bedingfield, Assistant to the President & Director of Communications & Mr. David Kieve



The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana & Ms. Donna Edwards



Ms. Valerie Biden Owens & Mr. Jack Owens



Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Elysia Bevan



Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden



The Honorable Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President & Cabinet Secretary



The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester, U.S. Representative (Delaware) & Ms. Hannah Carter



Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic and Sherpa to the G7 and G20, French Republic



Mr. Jean-Louis Bourlanges, Member of Parliament & Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, French Republic



Mr. David G. Bradley & Ms. Katherine Bradley



Ms. Rosalind Brewer & Mr. John Brewer



The Honorable Steven Breyer, Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice & Ms. Joanna Breyer



Mr. Tristan Bromet, Advisor to the Presidency, French Republic



Ms. Mika Brzezinski and Mr. Charles Joseph Scarborough

The Honorable Peter Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, U.S. Department of Transportation & Mr. Chasten Glezman Buttigieg



Mr. David Calhoun & Ms. Devon Calhoun



Mr. Christian Cambon, Senator of Val-de-Marne & Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, French Government



The Honorable Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic & the Principality of Monaco, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Steven Bauer



The Honorable Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, U.S. Department of Education & Ms. Marissa Cardona



The Honorable John Carney, Governor of Delaware & Ms. Tracey Quillen Carney



The Honorable Thomas Carper, U.S. Senator (Delaware) & Ms. Martha Carper



The Honorable James Clyburn, U.S. Representative & House Majority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives (South Carolina) & Ms. Virginia Newman



Mr. Stephen Colbert & Ms. Evelyn McGee-Colbert



The Honorable Susan Collins, U.S. Senator (Maine) & Ms. Elizabeth McCandless

H.E. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs



Mr. Thomas Conway & Ms. Carol Murphy



Mr. Timothy Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson, Former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency



The Honorable Christopher Coons, U.S. Senator (Delaware) & Ms. Ann Coons



Ms. Tatiana Copeland & Mr. Gerret Copeland



Mr. Christian Dargnat



Mr. Eric Dean & Ms. Judith Dean



The Honorable Brian Deese, Assistant to the President & Director of the National Economic Council & Miss Adeline Deese



Ms. Mary Quinn Delaney & Mr. Wayne Jordan



Ms. Laurence Des Cars



The Honorable Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European & Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Alan Untereiner



The Honorable Michael Duggan, Mayor of Detroit, Michigan & Dr. Sonia Hassan



Mr. Blair Effron & Ms. Cheryl Effron



Mr. Philippe Errera, Director General for Political Affairs and Security, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, French Republic



H.E. Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of the French Republic to the United States & Ms. Patricia Etienne, Spouse of the French Ambassador to the United States



Mr. Guillaume Faury & Ms. Maria Faury



Ms. Christy Ferer



The Honorable Jonathan Finer, Assistant to the President & Principal Deputy National Security Advisor & Ms. Susan Finer



Mr. Walid Fouque, Advisor for Asia, the Americas and Oceania

Mr. Fernando Garcia & Ms. Laura Kim



Ms. Jennifer Garner & Miss Violet Affleck



The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol for the United States, U.S. Department of State



His Excellency Philippe Franc, Chief of Protocol to the French Republic



Mr. Avram Glazer & Ms. Jill Glazer



The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President & National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Ms. Rachel Gordon



The Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Mr. John Mulhern



Cpt. Florent Groberg, Captain & Medal of Honor Recipient, The U.S. Army



The Honorable Debra Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, U.S. Department of the Interior & Mr. Lloyd Sayre



The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi



Ms. Maya Harris & Mr. Tony West



The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States



Mr. Jamie Harrison, Chair, Democratic National Committee & Ms. Marie Boyd



Ms. Gabriela Hearst & Ms. Stephanie Lasnier de Lavalette



Ms. Mary Kay Henry & Ms. April Verrett



The Honorable Lina Hidalgo, Judge, Harris County, Texas & Mr. David James



Mr. Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Julie Ringel



The Honorable Steny Hoyer, U.S. Representative & Majority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (Maryland) & Ms. Elaine Kamarck



Ms. Bonny Jacobs & Ms. Jennifer Glenn

Mr. Kenneth Jarin & Ms. Robin Wiessmann



The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary, & Ms. Elainne Antoine



The Honorable Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Arielle Pierson



The Honorable Ashish Jha, Assistant to the President, Counselor to the President, & Coordinator of COVID-19 Response & Ms. Debra Stump



Mr. Jeffrey Katzenberg & Ms. Marilyn Katzenberg



Mr. Edward Kelly & Ms. Kathryn Kelly



Mr. Joe Kiani & Ms. Sarah Kiani



Mr. John Scott Kirby & Ms. Kathleen Marie Kirby



The Honorable Ronald Klain, Assistant to the President & Chief of Staff to the President & The Honorable Monica Medina, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans & International Environmental & Scientific Affairs, U.S. Department of State



Mr. Olivier Knox & Dr. Jennifer Lewis



Mr. Christopher Korge & Ms. Wyn Bradley



Mr. Henry Kravis & Ms. Marie-Josée Kravis



Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Sonia Krishna



The Honorable Edward Lamont, Governor of Connecticut & Ms. Annie Lamont



The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mr. Derek Bottoms



Mr. Matthieu Landon, Advisor for Industry, Research and Innovation



The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Cheryl Landrieu



Mr. Thibault Lanxade



H.E. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, French Republic



The Honorable Patrick Leahy, U.S. Senator (Vermont) & Ms. Marcelle Leahy



H.E. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister for the Armed Forces, French Republic



Mr. Antoine Lefèvre, Senator and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of French Parliament, French Republic



Mr. John Legend & Ms. Christine Teigen



Mr. Claude Lelouch



Ms. Belkis Leong-Hong & Ms. Denise Williams



Mr. Christophe Leribault



Ms. Ada Limón & Mr. Lucas Marquardt



Mr. Christian Louboutin



Ms. Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Mr. Charles Hall



Mr. Bryan Lourd & Mr. Bruce Bozzi



The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Ms. Tanya Mayorkas



The Honorable Terence McAuliffe, Former Governor of Virginia & The Honorable Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships, U.S. Department of State



The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Representative & House Minority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (California) & Ms. Roberta McCarthy



The Honorable Michael McCaul, U.S. Representative (Texas) & Ms. Linda McCaul



Ms. Virginia McGregor & Mr. Robert McGregor



The Honorable Brian McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Mary King



Mr. Jon Meacham & Ms. Margaret Keith Meacham



The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative (New York) & Ms. Ebony Meeks-Laidley



Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Ms. Sangeeta Mehrotra



The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator (New Jersey) & Ms. Nadine Menendez

Mr. Frédéric Michel, Special Advisor for Communication and Strategy, French Republic



General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense & Ms. Hollyanne Milley



Mr. Emmanuel Moulin, Director General of the Treasury, Ministry of Economy and Finance, French Republic



Mr. Brian Moynihan & Ms. Susan Berry



Mr. Henry Muñoz III & Ms. Ariana DeBose



The Honorable Philip Murphy, Governor of New Jersey & Ms. Tammy Murphy



The Honorable Clarence Nelson II, Administrator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Ms. Grace Nelson



The Honorable Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology, National Security Council & Mr. Yehuda Neuberger



Mr. Bill Neville & Ms. Connie Neville



The Honorable Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation & Ms. Phefelia Nez

Mr. Xavier Niel



The Honorable Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Michael Dillon



The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Representative & Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives (California) & Ms. Alexandra Pelosi



The Honorable Judith Pisar & Ms. Leah Pisar



The Honorable John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation & Mr. Gabriel Podesta



Mr. Patrick Pouyanné



Ms. Laurene Powell Jobs & Mr. Reed Jobs



The Honorable Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development & Mr.

Cass Sunstein



Ms. Rebecca Pringle & Mr. Nathan Pringle III



The Honorable Jay Robert Pritzker, Governor of Illinois & Ms. Mary Kathryn Pritkzer



The Honorable Michael Pyle, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe Schama



Ms. Natacha Rafalski



The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andrew Moffit



The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie LePard



Ms. Dana Remus & The Honorable Brett Holmgren, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence & Research, U.S. Department of State



H.E. Sylvie Retailleau, Minister of Higher Education and Research, French Republic



The Honorable Steven Ricchetti, Assistant to the President & Counselor to the President & Ms. Amy Ricchetti



The Honorable Susan Rice, Assistant to the President & Director of the Domestic Policy Council & Mr. Ian Cameron



The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor, Democratic National Committee, & Former Director, Office of Public Engagement & Ms. Raquel Greenup Richmond



The Honorable James Risch, U.S. Senator (Idaho) & Ms. Vicki Risch



The Honorable Charles Rivkin & Ms. Susan Tolson



Ms. Robin Roberts & Ms. Gaila Amber Laign



The Honorable Julie Rodriguez, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President & Director of the Office of Inter-Governmental Affairs & Mr. James Sherrills



Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland, Chief of the Special Military Staff of the President of the French Republic



The Honorable Maria Rosario Jackson & Mr. Ra Joy



Ms. Alice Rufo, Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy, Ministry of the Armed Forces, French Republic



The Honorable Catherine Russell & Mr. Thomas Donilon



Mr. Kurt Russell & Ms. Donna Russell



Mr. Rodolphe Saade



Mr. Theodore Sarandos & The Honorable Nicole Avant, Former U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas



The Honorable Stephen Scalise, U.S. Representative & House Minority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives (Louisiana)



The Honorable Hillary Schieve, Mayor of Reno, Nevada & The Honorable Devon Reese, Vice Mayor & At-Large City Councilmember of Reno, Nevada



The Honorable Charles Schumer, U.S. Senator (New York) & Ms. Jessica Schumer



Mr. Jeff Shell & Ms. Laura Shell



The Honorable Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Bruce Stokes



The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President, Homeland Security Advisor, & Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall



Mr. Jon Shirley & Ms. Kimberly Richter Shirley



Ms. Elizabeth Shuler & Mr. David Herbst



The Honorable Amanda Sloat, Senior Assistant to the President & Senior Director for European Affairs, National Security Council & Mr. Benjamin Canavan



Mr. Bradford Smith & Ms. Kathryn Surace-Smith



Mr. Alexander Soros & Ms. Sarah Margon



The Honorable Eugene Sperling, White House Rescue Plan Coordinator & Senior Advisor to the President & Ms. Allison Abner



Mr. Lonnie Stephenson & Ms. Dawn Stephenson



The Honorable Jacob Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Margaret Goodlander



The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, Office of the United States Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore



The Honorable Neera Tanden, Staff Secretary & Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Benjamin Edwards



The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President & Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & Mr. Alan Field



The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield II



The Honorable John Thune, U.S. Senator (South Dakota) & Ms. Kimberley Thune



The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President & Director of Oval Office Operations



Mr. Vincent Troiola & Ms. Saveria Troiola



The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Texas & Ms. Stephanie Nellons-Paige



Ms. Victoire Vandeville, Advisor for Exports and Trade Policy, French Republic



The Honorable Filemon Vela Jr., Former U.S. Representative & Ms. Rosemarie Vela



The Honorable Thomas Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture & Ms. Ann Christine Vilsack



Ms. Dana Walden & Mr. Matt Walden



The Honorable Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor & Ms. Lorrie Higgins



Ms. Rhonda Weingarten & Ms. Sharon Kleinbaum



Mr. Christopher Weissberg, Member of Parliament, French Republic



Dr. Tara Westover & Mr. Santiago Arau



Ms. Anna Wintour & Mr. Bazmark Luhrmann



Mr. Jeffrey Worthe & Ms. Kristin Worthe



Mr. Lawrence Yanovitch



The Honorable Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, U.S. Department of the Treasury & Mr. George Akerlof



Mr. David Zaslav & Ms. Pam Zaslav



Mr. Florian Zeller



Mr. Jeffrey Zients & Ms. Mary Zient