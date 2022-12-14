You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During ESPN Live ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Show

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner

'The Voice' Season 22 Finalists
(L-R) Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape Trae Patton/NBC

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22.

The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory.

The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner.

Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up.

Related Story

'Quantum Leap' Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of the finale with no representative as her last-remaining voice Justin Aaron was eliminated the previous week.

During the second part of the finale, the coaches teamed up with their artists to sing on stage. Cabello and Myles performed “Never Be the Same” while Legend and Cardona took the spotlight with “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” Shelton made three appearances on stage with his finalists, the first time with Leatherwood to sing “Hillbilly Bone,” the second time with Lape for “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and lastly with Bodie singing “God’s Country.”

(L-R) John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Maluma, Camila Cabello
(L-R) John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Maluma, Camila Cabello Trae Patton/NBC

Throughout the night, musical guests graced The Voice stage to celebrate the crowning night. One Republica was there and performed “I Ain’t Worried,” Adam Lambert sang “Ordinary World,” Maluma made an appearance with “Junio” and “Tukoh Taka.” Girl Named Tom was also featured with “One More Christmas” and Breland performed “For What It’s Worth.” Shelton took the stage again for a duet with Kane Brown with the song “Different Man.”

The Voice Season 23 coach Kelly Clarkson was also a musical guest with “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.”

Black Shelton and 'The Voice' Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood
Black Shelton and ‘The Voice’ Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood Trae Patton/NBC

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad