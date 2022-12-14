You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Story Of Late Night’ Showrunner John Ealer Joins Cream Productions

Cream Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Age of Samurai and Amazon’s All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, has hired showrunner and director John Ealer.

Ealer joins the company as senior production executive. He will lead the company’s slate of productions, supervising showrunners and executive producing series.

He reports to David Brady, CEO and Kate Harrison, President.

Ealer worked with Cream having served as showrunner, director and head writer on Cream’s CNN titles, The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night.

He was previously a producer on seasons two and three of Netflix’s Roman Empire and produced and directed AMC’s The Making of the Mob and The American West.

Cream is currently working with Eli Roth on Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet, Urban Legend, The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno with Zak Bagans, Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life as well as Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, a virtual reality series that stars Vanessa Hudgens.

“John is among the most diversified, respected and ambitious production executives in the business,” said Brady. “A longtime collaborator with Cream, he already knows our business and brand, and identifies with our values and vision for what’s next. I couldn’t be happier to make him a full-time fixture at the company.”

