‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO Max

The antics at Essex College are just getting started.

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble‘s comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for a third season at HBO Max.

The final two episodes of Season 2 will hit HBO Max on Thursday. Since its premiere on November 21, the second season has been the top performing HBO Max original on the platform, according to the streamer.

Last week’s release day set a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates in their first year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season 2 picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges that were thrown their way at the end of Season 1, while also facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for Season 2 include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way. This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max.