‘The Secret World Of Alex Mack’ Alum Darris Love Arrested For Domestic Violence – Report

Darris Love, former co-star of Nickelodeon’s The Secret World Of Alex Mack, was arrested in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve for investigation of domestic violence, according to TMZ.

LAPD officers were called to the actor’s home Saturday on a report of a domestic disturbance, the publication reports.

Love’s girlfriend told officers she and Love had gotten into an argument and claimed Love hit her in the back of the head. She was not injured and there were no visible marks, according to reports.

Love was arrested and booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and released after posting $20,000 bond, TMZ reports.

Deadline has reached out to Love’s rep for comment.

Love is best known for his role as Ray Alvarado on The Secret World Of Alex Mack, which ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon. His other TV credits include It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Shameless, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, ER and Without a Trace.