‘The Palace’: HBO Brings Back Hugh Grant For Role In Limited Series

Hugh Grant has received a royal invitation to join The Palace for HBO.

Grant will have a guest starring role in the limited series, which follows the unraveling of an authoritarian regime within the walls of a palace. Details surrounding Grant’s character weren’t revealed. The series ensemble includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough.

Grant last starred in HBO’s hit limited series The Undoing, which earned him Emmy, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild nominations. It was HBO’s most watched show of 2020.

Grant will next play the rogue villain Forge Fletcher in Dungeons & Dragons alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page. It’s set for theaters in March. He also cameoed in Knives Out: Glass Onion and is set to appear in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story alongside Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and James Marsden.

The Palace is from Succession duo Will Tracy and Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears. Winslet also executive produces with Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward.

Grant is represented by CAA.