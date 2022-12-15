‘The Night Of The 12th’ Leads Nominations In France’s Lumière Awards

Dominik Moll’s The Night of The 12th, which world premiered in Cannes in May, has topped the nominations for the 28th edition of France’s Lumière Awards.
The awards are voted on by members of the international press corp hailing from 36 countries based in France.
The Night Of The 12th was nominated in six categories including best film, director and screenplay. The film debuted in the Cannes Film Festival’s non competitive Cannes Première section.
The investigative drama is Moll’s seventh feature. It stars Bastien Bouillon, with support from Bouli Lanners, as a police detective who becomes obsessed with a case involving a complex female murder victim.
Other multi-nominated titles include Albert Serra’s French Polynesia-set drama Pacification five nominations.
Four films received four nominations each: Alice Diop’s Saint-Omer; Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children; Louis Garrel’s The Innocent and Gaspar Noé’s Vortex.
Diop, whose drama Saint-Omer is France’s submission for the best international film category of the Oscars this year, is also nominated in the documentary category for We, which won Berlin’s Encounters competition in 2021.
The awards, overseen by the Lumières Academy, span the 13 categories of best film, director, screenplay, actress, actor, female revelation, male revelation, first film, animation, documentary, international co-production, cinematography and music.
The ceremony will take place at the Forum des images cultural centre in Paris on January 16.
The Full List of Nominations:
Best Film
Other People’s Children, by Rebecca Zlotowski
The Night Of The 12th, by Dominik Moll
Pacifiction, by Albert Serra
Paris Memories, by Alice Winocour
Saint Omer, by Alice Diop
Best Director
Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi for Forever Young
Dominik Moll for The Night Of The 12th
Gaspar Noé for Vortex
Albert Serra for Pacifiction
Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children
Best Screenplay
Alice Diop, Marie NDiaye, Amrita David for Saint Omer
Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel for The Innocent
Christophe Honoré for Winter Boy
Dominik Moll, Gilles Marchand for The Night Of The 12th
Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children
Best Documentary
The Super Eight Years by Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot
La Combattante by Camille Ponsin
H6 by Ye Ye
We by Alice Diop
Returning To Reims (Fragments) de Jean-Gabriel Périot
Animation Film
Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia by Julien Chheng and Jean-Christophe Roger
Little Nicholas, by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre
The Black Pharoah, The Savage And The Princess, by Michel Ocelot
My Father’s Secrets, by Véra Belmont
My Neighbours Of My Neighbours Are My Neighbours, by Anne-Laure Daffis, Léo Marchand
Best Actress
Juliette Binoche for Between Two Worlds
Laure Calamy for Full Time
Virginie Efira for Other People’s Children
Françoise Lebrun for Vortex
Noémie Merlant for The Innocent
Best Actor
Bastien Bouillon for The Night Of The 12th
Louis Garrel for The Innocent
Vincent Macaigne for Diary Of A Fleeting Affair
Benoît Magimel for Pacification
Denis Ménochet for The Beasts
Female Revelation
Marion Barbeau for Rise
Hélène Lambert for Between Two Worlds
Guslagie Malanda for Saint Omer
Rebecca Marder for A Radiant Girl
Nadia Tereszkiewicz for Forever Young
Male Revelation
Adam Bessa for Harka
Stefan Crepon for Peter von Kant
Dimitri Doré for Bruno Reidal
Paul Kircher for Winter Boy
Aliocha Reinert for Softie
Best First Film
Bruno Reidal by Vincent Le Port
Harka by Lotfy Nathan
The Worst Ones by Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Le Sixième Enfant by Léopold Legrand
Everybody Loves Jeanne by Céline Devaux
Best International Coproduction
The Beasts by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Sp-Fr)
Cairo Conspiracy (Boy From Heaven) by Tarik Saleh (Swe-Fr)
Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Dk-Fr)
R.M.N by Cristian Mungiu (Ro-Fr)
Zero Fucks Given by Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre (Bel-Fr)
Best Cinematography
Sébastien Buchmann for The Passengers Of The Night
Benoît Debie for Vortex
Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Night Of The 12th
Claire Mathon for Saint Omer
Artur Tort for Pacifiction
Best Music
Benjamin Biolay for Flickering Ghosts Of Loves Gone By
Irène Dresel for Full Time
Grégoire Hetzel for The Innocent
Olivier Marguerit for The Night Of The 12th
Marc Verdaguer for Pacification
