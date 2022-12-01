‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date

It’s official: Mando and Baby Yoda are coming back on March 1, 2023 to Disney+.

While the last episode of season 2 was in late December 2020 of The Mandalorian, Mando stole a few episodes during the arc of the spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season 3 will pick up right after Book of Boba Fett, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) heading back to his home planet of Mandalore to restore his rep as a Mandaloian again. A teaser unveiled in the fall showed Mando fighting armed warriors on Mandalore.

Carl Weathers (bounty hunter leader Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (bad guy Moff Gideon), and Katee Sackhoff (Mandalorian Bo-Katen Kryze) are returning Christopher Lloyd will be joining season 3.

Jon Favreau created Mandalorian and is the head scribe and EP this season. David Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa also EP.