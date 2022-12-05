‘The Flash’ Moves Up A Week In June 2023, Warners Adds ‘Mummies’ To Next Year’s Slate

How great is the Ezra Miller movie The Flash. So good, that Warners is moving it up by a week to June 16, Father’s Day weekend, where Disney has the original Pixar movie Elemental, and Sony has the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings.

Despite Miller’s tabloid headlines over the past year, including a burglary charge in Vermont for stealing liquor, we’ve heard The Flash has tested through the roof, with one non-studio observer telling us the DC title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good” in its multiverse plotlines and Batman cameos by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

With Miller’s noise in the news, many wondered if The Flash would go to HBO Max, however, Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav has said that the DC title will remain theatrical. Miller has reportedly met with new Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. Miller also issued a public apology for his troubling behavior back in mid-August.

Warner Bros also added Mummies on Feb. 24, 2023. Directed by Juan Jesus garcia Galocha, it features a voice cast including Sean Bean and Hugh Bonneville. Jordi Gasull, Pedro Solis and Toni Novella produce.