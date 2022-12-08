Remo Williams Heading To TV As ‘The Destroyer’ Series Adaptation Set From Gordon Smith, Adrian Askarieh & Sony Pictures Television

Remo Williams, the cop sentenced framed and sentenced to death before becoming a trained assassin, is heading to the small screen.

Better Call Saul exec producer Gordon Smith is adapting The Destroyer book series, which was first published in 1971, for Sony Pictures Television with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, producer of Hitman: Agent 47, set to exec produce.

Originated by Warren Murphy and Richard Sapir, The Destroyer book series is about U.S. government operative named Remo Williams, a former Newark cop framed for a crime and sentenced to death. His death is faked by the government so he can be trained as an assassin for CURE, a secret organization set up to defend the country by working outside the law.

The books were previously adapted as a feature film Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins in 1985. Shane Black was also previously attached to a feature reboot.

The Destroyer book series has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and has been translated to 40 languages. There are currently over 150 books in the series. The series will utilize the library of books to create an international action/adventure universe filled with humor.

The deal comes under Smith’s overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Smith is repped by Blue Marbel Management’s Theresa Kang and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole. Askarieh is repped by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, & Adler.