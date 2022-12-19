Underwater Thriller ‘The Deep’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Amazon From C. Henry Chaisson, Carlton Cuse & Fabel

EXCLUSIVE: C. Henry Chaisson, writer of Keri Russell-fronted film Antlers and Apple series Servant, is turning Nick Cutter’s underwater thriller The Deep into a series for Amazon.

The book is in development with Amazon Studios with Lost and Five Days at Memorial exec producer Carlton Cuse exec producing alongside Bosch exec producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate.

Set in the near future, The Deep centers on a research station at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, where a miraculous discovery signals a new hope for humanity – but secrets unearthed on the ocean floor might hold devastating consequences for the world above.

The book was published by Simon & Schuster in 2015 and is not to be confused with the 1976 Peter Benchley novel or 1977 movie.

Chaisson will write and exec produce. In addition to Antlers and Servant, Chaisson is writing Diary of a Murderer, the English-language feature adaptation of Young-ha Kim’s novella for Mammoth Pictures and director Kourosh Ahari. He previously developed an adaptation of Ronald Malfi’s Bone White with Amazon and Warren Littlefield.

Cuse will exec produce via his his Genre Arts production company. Earlier this year, Deadline revealed that Cuse signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios after co-creating its series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which he also served as showrunner for the first two seasons. His Apple miniseries about a hospital during Hurricane Katrina, Five Days at Memorial, which he wrote with John Ridley, premiered in August.

Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will serve as executive producers for Fabel Entertainment. The pair are exec producers of long-running Amazon series Bosch and its Freevee spinoff series Bosch: Legacy.

Chaisson is represented by Paradigm, Curate, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Cuse is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen. Fabel is repped by UTA and attorney Jared Levine.