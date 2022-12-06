‘The Daily Show’: Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman & Leslie Jones To Guest Host Following Trevor Noah’s Exit

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show on Thursday December 8, and after the comedian exits stage left, a tranche of guest hosts are set to take the reins of the Comedy Central series before a new host or hosts officially takes over.

This group will include Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones.

It marks Handler’s latest late-night guest hosting spot after she filled in for Jimmy Kimmel during his summer holidays. The comedian, who hosted Chelsea Lately on E! between 2007 and 2014, as well as Chelsea on Netflix between 2016 and 2017, has been open about her desire to return to the fold full time.

All of the guest hosts have much experience in late-night; Penn previously hosted Kal Penn Approves This Message on Freeform, Silverman hosted I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman on Hulu, Franken and Leslie Jones are both Saturday Night Live alums.

Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans and Hasan Minhaj will also guest host.

The Daily Show will return on January 17 and Deadline understands that most of the hosts will be in the chair for about a week each.

In terms of Noah’s permanent replacement, we’re hearing that Comedy Central is keeping an open mind in terms of who will succeed him. A permanent host is expected to start in fall 2023.

While it theoretically could be one of the guest hosts if they do enough to impress, we’ve also heard that producers are looking at potentially expanding the number of seats at The Daily Show desk to incorporate a hosting duo or trio.

A number of the correspondents, particularly Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic, are thought to be under consideration as well as gonzo reporter Jordan Klepper.