‘The Crown’ Battles With ‘Manifest’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart During Season 5 Debut Week

Manifest recorded another week with over 2B viewing minutes from November 7 to November 13, placing it atop Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts once again. But, The Crown came pretty close to overtaking the supernatural drama during Season 5’s debut week.

The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the streamer on November 4. In Season 4’s second week on the streamer, the series racked up 2.28B viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. That’s a 67% increase compared to the 1.37B minutes viewed the series scored the week prior.

Netflix also took the No. 2 spot on the chart, with The Crown racking up 2.13B viewing minutes that week, after Season 5 hit the streamer on November 9.

Love Is Blind came in at No. 3 with 1.27B minutes viewing, and the film Enola Holmes 2 was fourth with 942M viewing minutes.

As always, the list also included non-original streaming programming, like Cocomelon, which saw 791M minutes viewed. NCIS and Gilmore Girls also made it onto the list.

Disney+ managed to crack the Top 10 with Bluey, which was the only program on the list that didn’t hail from Netflix. It came in at No. 7 with 687M minutes viewed.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: