‘The Boys’:  Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict & Elliot Knight Board Season 4; Simon Pegg Sets Return

Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Rob Benedict (Supernatural), and Elliot Knight (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II) have joined the Season 4 cast of Amazon’s The Boys. DeWitt will play Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) mom opposite returning series star Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) who plays Hughie’s dad.

The Boys, based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shares a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

The series was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavan Shetty; and Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin, and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltz.

The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.