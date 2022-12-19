‘The Border’: Josué Guerra Joins FX Pilot As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Josué Guerra (Somos) has been cast as a series regular opposite E.J. Bonilla in FX pilot The Border, a drama based on the third book in Don Winslow’s bestselling Cartel Trilogy, from Daniel Zelman, (Damages, Bloodline), Shane Salerno (Salinger, Avatar) sequels and FX Productions. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Border is an epic saga that reveals the dark truths about America’s failed 50-year war on drugs. Taking us from the streets of New York to the poppy fields of Mexico, the jungles of Central America, and the White House, The Border explodes the myths of the drug war through the intertwining narratives of characters on both sides of the Mexican-American border: an obsessive Mexican-American DEA agent, a young boxing promoter who inherits a drug empire, a jaded teenager who rises to power in the world of high class escorts, and an Irish kid from the streets of Hell’s kitchen who becomes a ruthless, international hitman. We follow these characters on a raw, unflinching journey through history, as they are pulled ever deeper into the drug war and forced to confront the limits of their humanity.

Guerra will play Raul Barrera. In addition to Bonilla, he joins previously announced series regulars Frank Blake, Annie Shapero, Sebastián Buitrón and Luis Bordonada.

Zelman will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Salerno, who adapted The Border for television with Zelman, Winslow, Diego Gutierrez, Jayro Bustamante (La Llorona, Tremors), who will direct the pilot, and Scott Free. Anabel Hernández will serve as Consulting Producer. Produced by FX Productions, the pilot will begin production in Mexico in 2023.

Guerra was most notably seen last in James Schamus’ Netflix limited series, Somos. He is repped in the states by Canopy Media Partners and attorney Robby Koch.