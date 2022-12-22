The Black Film Critics Circle Crowns ‘The Woman King’ As Best Film Of 2022

EXCLUSIVE: The Black Film Critics Circle (BFCC) has voted The Woman King Best Film of 2022, Danielle Deadwyler Best Actress for Till and Brendan Fraser for The Whale. For Best Director Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King The announcement was made today by Mike Sargent, co-president, BFCC. Votes were cast and tabulated in New York City at the organization’s annual meeting on December 17, 2022.

Recognizing achievements in theatrical motion pictures, the BFCC awarded prizes in 13 categories including best picture, best director, original and adapted screenplay, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best animated feature, best independent film, best documentary feature, best foreign film, and best ensemble. Special Signature awards are also given to industry pioneers and rising stars.

“2022 has been a banner year for films by and starring people of color. The fact that we have films from multiple countries in multiple genres and their success has amplified a significant shift that actors like Sidney Poitier broke the doors open for many decades ago. “ says Sargent. ‘We may have lost a giant this year in the film industry but everything he stood for and broke down barriers for has come to fruition. Our stories matter and the world is taking notice.” “

Co-president Wilson Morales adds “Elvis Mitchell documentary Is That Black Enough For You?! ” examines the history, craft and legacy of African-American cinema and shines a spotlight on the rich history of our contributions to the medium of film.” Says Morales “One day the time we are living in will be looked at as a new renaissance of Black film Congratulations to all of the winners.”

The complete list of award winners:

Best Film: The Woman King

Best Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser: – The Whale

Best Actress: Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Adapted Screenplay: (Tie) The Whale and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Cinematography: Top Gun Maverick

Best Documentary: Fire of Love

Best Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Foreign Film: RRR

Best Ensemble: The Woman King

BFCC Signature Awards:

PIONEER – Viola Davis

This year’s BFCC Pioneer Award is given to Viola Davis who, to quote BFCC Member K.A. GRANT (KAGrant.com), “The Woman King was truly a labor of love for her as a producer and as an actress. Not only did she work tirelessly to bring this story to life, but she changed her physical appearance to be combat ready for the film. Her contribution is immeasurable in what she has done for black women on the big screen. Her passion, and dedication to her craft embodies the very essence of the word Pioneer.”

RISING STAR – Adamma ebo

This year’s BFCC Rising star Award for producing, writing, directing, goes to – Adamma Ebo for her feature-length directorial debut for Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul to quote BFCC Member Harrison Martin,

(FLIXFROG), “A truly outstanding film that is well-written, acted, and directed. This is a great example of improving on a short film while keeping the same message.”

SPECIAL MENTION – Nikyatu Jusu

Special Mention this year goes to Nikyatu Jusu, for her horror film Nanny which was the first horror film to win Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize, is a deeply personal look at the American immigrant experience through the eyes of its lead character Immigrant nanny Aisha.

BLACK FILM CRITICS CIRCLE TOP TEN FILMS OF 2022

1. The Woman King

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. RRR

6. Nope

7. Avatar: The Way of Water

8. Women Talking

9. Till

10. The Batman