The BFI’s 10 Biggest Production Awards Of 2022: Alice Lowe’s Romcom ‘Timestalker’ & Matt Smith Pic ‘Starve Acre’ Top List

Here’s our annual rundown of the 10 largest production awards given out by the British Film Institute’s Film Fund in 2022. Backed by National Lottery money, the grants are a key supporter of indie cinema in the UK.

Top of the list is Timestalker, the debut feature film from actor and writer Alice Lowe. Billed as a “reincarnation romcom,” the film follows the tale of one woman’s unrequited love spanning several centuries. Lowe directs from a screenplay she wrote. She also stars in the film alongside Jacob Anderson (Game Of Thrones), Aneurin Barnard (David Copperfield), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz). Vaughan Sivell and Western Edge Pictures are producers. The film is currently eyeing a 2023 release.

Second on the list is Starve Acre, a supernatural horror film from BAFTA-nominated Apostasy creator Daniel Kokotajlo. The Crown star Matt Smith and Saint Maud’s Morfydd Clark lead pic, which is adapted from an Andrew Michael Hurley novel. Producers are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Emma Duffy.

Check out the full awards list below. Each film listed below also received a £35,000 ‘Step-Up’ cash award, which is a special grant specifically designed to encourage the hiring of diverse crews.



The BFI’s 10 production awards 2022:

Timestalker (£1,090,000)

Writer/Director: Alice Lowe; Producer: Vaughan Sivell and Western Edge Pictures

Starve Acre (£1,000,000)

Writer/Director: Daniel Kokotajlo; Producer: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Emma Duffy

How To Have Sex (£965,000)

Writer/Director: Molly Manning Walker; Producer: Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, and Konstantinos Kontrovrakis

In Camera (£950,000)

Writer/Director: Naqqash Khalid; Producer: Juliette Larthe and Mary Burke

Chuck Chuck Baby (£936,641)

Writer/Director: Janis Pugh; Producer: Anne Beresford, Andrew Gillman, Adam Partridge, and Peggy Cafferty

Stopmotion (£870,000)

Director: Robert Morgan; Writers: Robin King and Robert Morgan; Producers: Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre

Layla (£850,000)

Writer/Director: Amrou Al-Kadhi; Producer: Savannah James-Bayly

Blue Jean (£850,000)

Writer/Director: Georgia Oakley; Producer: Hélène Sifre

Knockers (£845,000)

Writer/Director: Lucy Cohen; Producers: Ariadne Kotsaki, Julia Nottingham

Lollipop (£837,000)

Writer/Director: Daisy-MayHudson; Producers: Cecilia Frugiuele, Olivier Kaempfer