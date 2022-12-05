‘The Bay’ Announces Season 7 Premiere Date; Milestone 100th Episode To Air In 2023

Season 7 of The Bay will kick off with new episodes Dec. 19.

The sudser recently completed its milestone 100th episode, which will be released in early 2023. Viewers can watch the daytime drama series weekdays at 3pm ET/12pm PT on Popstar! TV with encore presentations at 8pm ET/5pm PT and 11pm ET/8pm PT.

“Growing up watching American daytime dramas in a Latino household where telenovelas were also a big part of our upbringing, I’ve always wanted to combine these two worlds and feel our creative team really helped accomplish that in these latest episodes,” said Gregori J. Martin, series creator, director, and showrunner.

“The huge success of The Bay is attributed to Gregori’s inspired vision, his genuine love of the soap opera genre and his inherent understanding of serialized storytelling. The Bay always delivers intimate dramatic stories, romance and mystery while exploring the complexity of the human condition. I’m always excited to dive into writing with Gregori because of his fearless and bold approach to traditional soap storytelling,” added co-writer and executive producer Wendy Riche (General Hospital, Port Charles).

The multi-camera serial drama is recorded at Associated Television International Studios in Burbank and on location throughout Southern California. The series also shot in Puerto Rico this season. The soap takes place in a town cursed by the spirit of a murdered Senator (Golden Globe winner and Special Guest Star Bruce Davison). The residents of Bay City struggle after a shocking cataclysmic event leaves everyone wondering who lives and who dies.

Season 7 stars Daytime Emmy winners Kristos Andrews (Survive the Game) and Karrueche Tran (Claws, Bel-Air) as super couple Pete and Vivian Garrett; Daytime Emmy-winners Mary Beth Evans (Days of Our Lives) as Sara Garrett; Tristan Rogers (General Hospital) as Commissioner Lex Martin; A Martinez (Longmire, Santa Barbara) as Nardo Ramos; Eric Nelsen (1883, All My Children) as Daniel Garrett; and Mike Manning (This is Us, Days of our Lives) as Caleb McKinnon. Andrews will be doing double duty as Pete Garrett’s diabolical twin brother Adam Kenway, a role that garnered him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Drama Series in 2021.

Other returning series regulars are Jackie Zeman and Alicia Leigh Willis (General Hospital), Brandon Beemer and Matthew Ashford (Days of Our Lives), Celeste Fianna (The Raven), Najee De-Tiege (Power Rangers: Samurai), Taylor Stanley (Another World), Dante Aleksander (yA), Carlo Mendez (Parks and Recreation, 90210) and this seasons newcomer Kiara Liz Ortega (Panama).

Guest stars include Bianca D’Ambrosio (Call Jane) and Chiara D’Ambrosio (Bandit), Réal Andrews, Cari Shane and Alexia Robinson (General Hospital), Daniel Covin (All My Children), Ciara Hanna (The Bold and the Beautiful), Txunamy Ortiz (Riverdale), Joe Lando (Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman), Stephen Schnetzer (Another World), John Aprea (The Godfather II & III) and multiple Latin Grammy winner Draco Rosa.

The Bay is produced by the independent film and television production company LANY Entertainment in association with SheMogal Media and is distributed exclusively internationally by GRB Entertainment. Since its inception, the serialized crime romance has garnered 23 Daytime Emmy wins out of 56 nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.