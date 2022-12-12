‘The Amazing Maurice’ Heads To France, Middle East As Global Screen Posts Deals On Final Territories For Sundance-Bound Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has unveiled a fresh round of deals for Sky Original animated feature The Amazing Maurice, featuring Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke in the voice cast.

The announcement follows in the wake of news that the family film had been selected for the Kids-Section of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival (January 19-29, 2023).

The animation revolves around the adventures of streetwise cat Maurice as he sets in motion what he believes to be a perfect money-making scam

In fresh deals, the film has sold to France (KMBO), Benelux (Just4Kids), South Korea (Bluelabel), South America (Plus Films), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), Middle East (Grand Entertainment), Turkey (Yeni Bir Film), Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis) and Iceland (Sena).

In previously announced sales, it has also been acquired for Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Israel (Red Cape Distribution), Middle East (Selim Ramia & Co.), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), CIS and Baltics (Volgafilm), Poland (Kino Swiat), Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria (Prorom Media), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce), Taiwan (Swallow Wings) and Vietnam (Blue Lantern).

“We are very proud to have sold this highly entertaining feature film to the whole world, except for China and Japan,” said Alice Buquoy, SVP, International Sales & Acquisitions at Global Screen.

The Amazing Maurice will be given a wide release in the UK by Sky on December 16, 2022 and in the US on February 3, 2023 by Viva Kids which acquired the North American distribution rights over the summer.

In Germany, the film will be released by Global Screen’s parent company Telepool on February 9, 2023.

The film is based on one of Sir Terry Pratchett’s highly popular Discworld novels that have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide in 37 different languages and were inspired by the Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Toby Genkel (A Stork’s Journey, All Creatures Big and Small) directed from a script by Terry Rossio (Aladdin, Shrek), and produced by Emely Christians, Andrew Baker and Robert Chandler.

The character design is by multi-award-winning Carter Goodrich (Finding Nemo, Shrek, Monster Inc., Despicable Me).

Laurie and Clarke are joined in the voice cast by Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Ariyon Bakare, David Tennant, Julie Atherton, Joe Sugg, Hugh Bonneville, David Thewlis and Rob Brydon.