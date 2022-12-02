Paradigm Signs Margarita Levieva; Actress Boards ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Revenge actress Margarita Levieva has signed with Paradigm in all areas. In addition, we’ve learned she booked a guest star role on Disney+’s upcoming The Acolyte. She continues to be repped by Silver Lining Entertainment.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Levieva joins a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carrie-Anne Moss in the Lucasfilm series which is currently shooting in the UK with creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland.

Levieva was most recently seen starring in the hit Netflix series In From The Cold, created by Adam Glass. In its first 16 days on Netflix after its January release, the show was watched for 85.83 million hours globally. Levieva will next be seen in ITV and Tiger Aspect’s Litvinenko, the story of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked to prove who was responsible for the death of Alexander Litvinenko, in one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police. Levieva stars opposite David Tennant, Mark Bonnar, and Neil Maskell in the series.

Levieva starred for three seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO series The Deuce, created by David Simon and George Pelecanos. Additional television series credits include the hit ABC series Revenge, the NBC series Allegiance, an American spy drama adapted from the Israeli series The Gordin Cell, the landmark NBC series The Blacklist, and the HBO series How to Make it in America.

Levieva recently starred in the Lionsgate feature Inherit the Viper, opposite Josh Hartnett. Her additional film credits include Lionsgate’s The Lincoln Lawyer, Miramax’s Adventureland, Hollywood Pictures’ The Invisible, IFC Film’s Sleeping With Other People, Sony Pictures’ The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Open Road Film’s The Loft, and The Film Arcade’s James White.

Levieva made her Broadway debut in Michael Jacobs’ Impressionism, opposite Joan Allen, Jeremy Irons, and André DeShields.