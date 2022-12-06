Taylor Kitsch To Star In ‘American Primeval’ Limited Series For Netflix From Pete Berg, Eric Newman & Mark L. Smith

Taylor Kitsch is heading back to the American West for a limited series for Netflix.

The Waco star will headline American Primeval, which comes from Pete Berg, who he worked with on Friday Night Lights, Eric Newman (The Watcher) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant).

American Primeval is an exploration of the birth of the American West. It will follow the “violent” collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny.

Kitsch will play Isaac, a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

The six-part series is the latest collaboration between Berg, Newman and Kitsch, who are behind upcoming Netflix limited series Painkiller, which launches next year.

It marks the first deal to come under Berg’s first-look deal with Netflix. He will direct all of the episodes and will exec produce alongside Newman, who exec produces under his overall deal. Smith will write all episodes and exec produce.

Berg said, “We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support.”

Peter Friedlander, VP, of Scripted Series, US and Canada, Netflix, added “American Primeval is a portrait of the American West unlike any other – raw, thrilling, action-driven and brought to life by a tapestry of emotionally compelling characters led by the talented Taylor Kitsch. We’re excited to explore new depths of this genre as we grow our creative partnership with the extraordinary Pete Berg at the helm backed by the deft storytelling vision from Eric Newman and Mark L. Smith.”