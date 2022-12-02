You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amazon Studios Lands Another Big Package With Action Comedy ‘Moxie’ Starring Keke Palmer With ‘Hawkeye’s Bert Directing
Takeoff Shooting: Houston Police Charge Suspect With Murder, Describe Rapper As “Innocent Bystander”

Takeoff
Takeoff on October 29, 2022 in concert in New Orleans Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Houston police announced today that a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff has been arrested and charged with murder.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in Houston last night, according to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner. A second man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the Nov. 1 incident.

At a press briefing this afternoon, Finner thanked Takeoff’s family for their patience during the monthlong investigation and said of the rapper, “We lost a good man. I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him but everybody, hundreds of people spoke of what a great individual he was.”

Finner had previously said that law enforcement officials did not believe Takeoff was “involved in anything criminal at the time” of the shooting and that an argument had broken out at the private party in a bowling alley, attended by at least 40 people, where the incident occurred.

At today’s news conference, police officials described Takeoff as an “innocent bystander” in the shooting, and that the rapper was not involved in either the party’s high-stakes dice game or the argument that followed it.

The 28-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in a still-unsolved incident. He was a member of the Georgia-based hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Police said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Watch the press briefing, and see photos of the suspects, below.

