Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ Heads To Early Fall

Searchlight’s Next Goal Wins from Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is jumping from April 21 next year to Sept. 22. It won’t be a shocker if this film world premieres at TIFF as that’s where Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit blasted off before its Oscar run winning the fest’s top prize, the People’s Choice Award.

Next Goal Wins follows the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0. Michael Fassbender stars with Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby. Waititi, who took an Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, co-wrote here with Iain Morris.

The only other films debuting on Sept. 22 next year are Millennium/Lionsgate’s Expendables 4 and an untitled DC movie from Warner Bros.