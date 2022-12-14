Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo & Ruthie Ann Miles Join Broadway’s ‘Sweeney Todd’

Broadway’s upcoming revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring the previously announced Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford has added to its cast with Dear Evan Hansen‘s Jordan Fisher, Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo and Tony-winning The King and I actor Ruthie Ann Miles.

Also joining the roster will be Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson, and Nicholas Christopher. Diana The Musical star Jeanna de Waal will serve as standby for Ashford in the Mrs. Lovett role.

The castings were announced by producer Jeffrey Seller today. Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The original Broadway production was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. The musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.