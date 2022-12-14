‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’: Lifetime Reveals Premiere Date & Trailer

The final chapter of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly is set to air on January 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A trailer for the conclusion can be found above.

The two-night event focuses on the fallout of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials.

The first night will tackle the court testimonial of Azriel Clary who revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. She also shares details of the abuse on the witness stand. Additionally, her family gives insight into the intimidation tactics launched at the family by the singer’s supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight into racketeering charges Kelly faces.

Night two will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who take the stand as new survivors also emerge. The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter is executive produced by Joel Karsberg of Kreativ Inc., a creative working pod with Bunim Murray Productions, Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, Maria Pepin, and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime.

Watch the trailer in full above.