You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Story Of Late Night’ Showrunner John Ealer Joins Cream Productions

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Watch Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Talk 'Emancipation', The Slap At Contenders LA3C
Read the full story

‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’: Lifetime Reveals Premiere Date & Trailer

The final chapter of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly is set to air on January 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A trailer for the conclusion can be found above.

The two-night event focuses on the fallout of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials. 

The first night will tackle the court testimonial of Azriel Clary who revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. She also shares details of the abuse on the witness stand. Additionally, her family gives insight into the intimidation tactics launched at the family by the singer’s supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight into racketeering charges Kelly faces. 

Night two will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who take the stand as new survivors also emerge. The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly. 

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter is executive produced by Joel Karsberg of Kreativ Inc., a creative working pod with Bunim Murray Productions, Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, Maria Pepin, and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime. 

Watch the trailer in full above.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad