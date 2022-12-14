Super Nintendo World: Universal Studios Hollywood Sets Opening Date, Reveals New Interactive Elements

Super Nintendo World officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023, it was announced today. The opening marks Super Nintendo World’s official arrival to the United States – Universal Studios Japan got a version of the themed land in 2021.

The all-new, dynamic land will be located within a newly-expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood in the lower section of the park, near the Transformers ride. Guests will enter Super Nintendo World via the iconic Warp Pipe.

Super Nintendo World will feature a “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many interactive activities designed to engage the entire family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom. There will also be themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.

From the moment guests pass through the Warp Pipe, enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the Mushroom Kingdom. With purchase of a Power-Up Band – wearable, interactive wristbands – guests will be able to deepen their interactions across the land.

Among the features and attractions are:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge: This all-new ride promises to “seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head mounted AR goggles, which are touted as “a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.” The premise of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is simple but challenging, and designed to appeal guests of all ages regardless of gaming experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is meant to be a repeatable ride with a variety of outcomes.

Mount Beanpole: This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”

Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centerpiece of the land and home to “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” As guests navigate the winding corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies, they will learn more about Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

Power-Up Bands: These wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level-up the guest experience and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land. Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy extra-special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will come in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both within the land and at retail shops located in the theme park and on CityWalk.

Interactive Gameplay: Within the land, guests will be able to engage in real-life gameplay, including punching ? Blocks to collect digital coins. Interactive binoculars employing augmented reality technology will reveal new features positioned within the land. Guests can beat the four Key Challenges and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp interactive activities to ultimately allow access to the culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr.

Toadstool Cafe: The land’s signature restaurant will serve a menu perfected by Chef Toad, who will greet guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcakes.

1-UP Factory: The 1-UP Factory retail shop offers collectable memorabilia, including an extensive selection of merchandise from Mario and Luigi themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.

Universal Studios Orlando will also get a Super Nintendo World.

Of course, Universal and Illumination’s forthcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie debuts April 7, 2023.

The massive Super Mario video game franchise has grossed well north of $30 billion for Nintendo, according to reports.