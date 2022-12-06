STX Shopping ‘FBoy Island’ After HBO Max Canceled Reality Series

The producers of reality series FBoy Island are hoping to line up a new batch of bad boys and nice guys after its cancelation at HBO Max.

Deadline understands that STXalternative, the company behind the series, which was thought to be one of the streamer’s biggest non-scripted hits, has been in talks with other networks and platforms about the show.

The show’s cancelation is not a huge surprise; Deadline revealed that HBO Max was pulling out of unscripted originals over the summer as part of a major cost-cutting move that led to the departure of its reality team led by Jen O’Connell.

At the time, the streamer noted that while it wasn’t ordering any new unscripted originals, it would consider renewing existing shows. However, FBoy Island was never going to fly at the David Zaslav-run company given its price tag comparative to the types of shows that Discovery is used to making.

When it launched in July 2021, HBO Max said it had the biggest premiere of any Max Original reality series since the streamer’s launch and it was among the noisiest of commissions for the company, which does not break out streaming data.

It was renewed for a second season, which premiered in July 2022.

The show, which is hosted by Nikki Glaser, was set in the Cayman Islands and followed three women are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

It was exec produced by Elan Gale, Sam Dean, Jason Goldberg, Ben Bitonti, and Glaser. Variety was first with the news of the cancelation.