‘Strange World’ Gets Disney+ Release Date

Disney’s Strange World is heading to Disney+ on December 23, the streamer announced Monday.

The animated family film has been a disappointment at the box office, grossing $30.4M domestically since its weak opening over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and $50.4M worldwide.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios pic centers around a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The A-list voice cast is led by Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission, and Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger, along with Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan, Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

Strange World is helmed by director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), with Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled) producing.