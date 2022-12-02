Story Kitchen Teams With Gaming Company Sloclap To Adapt Popular Video Game ‘SIFU’ Into Live-Action Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive pursuit, Story Kitchen, has partnered with Sloclap to adapt their hot new hit videogame, SIFU, into a Live-Action feature film with Story Kitchen partner Derek Kolstad adapting the script.

Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson will produce alongside Mike Goldberg, Kolstad, Dan Jevons and Timothy I. Stevenson. Jeff Ludwig will also be producing alongside Story Kitchen, formerly a VP for Ritchie/Wigram Productions, before launching his own shingle, The Menagerie.

Based on the videogame developed & published by Sloclap,, the game tells a story of revenge set in modern-day China. It follows the student of a martial arts school’s master (Sifu) as he seeks to avenge the murder of his mentor. The twist, however, is that thanks to a magical talisman, each time our hero dies, he’s resurrected, but the price paid is that he ages with every use. And should he become too old too fast, his death shall become permanent, and his quest unfulfilled. It’s being described as JOHN WICK meets M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD.

Within the first three weeks of the game’s release, SIFU sold over 1MM games; and is separately nominated for ‘Best Independent Game,’ ‘Best Fighting Game,’ and ‘Best Action Game’ for the upcoming ‘The Game Awards’ (December 8th, 2022).

Best known for creating the cultural phenomenon of John Wick, Kolstad is currently in post-production for the fourth John Wick film, as well as a limited TV series for Starz, The Continental. This now iconic IP includes multiple Videogames, Graphic Novels, Toys, and a recently completed Roller Coaster in Dubai. Outside of the ‘Wick Universe,’ and after Co-EP’ing Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+, Kolstad turned his attention to Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell adaptation for Netflix (which quickly secured a two-season order and is currently in production) as well as a sequel to Universal Pictures’ 2021 theatrically released Nobody franchise, starring Bob Odenkirk.

Johnson’s producing credits include Sonic The Hedgehog and Tomb Raider.

Story Kitchen is repped by APA, Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Derek Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Jeff Ludwig is repped by Gersh.

Ludwig currently has the videogame adaptation, Alan Wake, set up at the AMC Network.