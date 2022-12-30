Steven Tyler Sued For Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time

A woman who says she had a sexual relationship with Steven Tyler in 1973 when she was 16 has filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman, Rolling Stone reports. The suit, filed under the California Child Victims Act, accuses Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Under the act, the statute of limitations was temporarily lifted for survivors of childhood abuse. That window closes less that 72 hours from now, at the turn of 2023.

Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, but plaintiff Julia Holcomb has spoken publicly about what she said were her experiences with Tyler, who was then about 25, which she says lasted for three years. Tyler, for his part, writes in his memoir that he “almost took a teen bride” whose parents “fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

Holcomb maintains that Tyler plied her with drugs and alcohol, had sex with her and, yes, took her on tour with him. She she became pregnant with his child at 17 and that the singer convinced her to have an abortion.

Interestingly, Holcomb’s lawsuit refers to John Does numbering 1 through 50, so there may be more shoes to drop if the lawsuit progresses.

Aerosmith canceled eight shows of its Las Vegas residency in May because Tyler needed to return to rehab. Earlier this month, the band canceled the final two dates of the residency due to an undisclosed illness Tyler suffered.