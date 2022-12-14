Stephen “tWitch” Boss Remembered: Adam Lambert, Leah Remini & Others Pay Tribute To Their “Warm, Joyful And Loving” Friend & Colleague

Refresh for updates… Colleague, friends and fans of Stephen Boss, better known as tWitch, are paying tribute to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance competitor today after the shocking news of his death at age 40.
“Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit,” said Lambert in a tweet. “Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy.”
“Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show,” Remini said on Instagram, “I got to know him better this summer when I joined the judge’s table on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room.”
See DeGeneres’ tribute here.
Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner, Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Paul Feig were among the others remembering tWitch. Read their messages, and others, below.
STATEMENT FROM WARNER BROS. TELEVISION GROUP: “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and our Warner Bros. Television Group family. He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”
