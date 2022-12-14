Stephen “tWitch” Boss Remembered: Adam Lambert, Leah Remini & Others Pay Tribute To Their “Warm, Joyful And Loving” Friend & Colleague

Refresh for updates… Colleague, friends and fans of Stephen Boss, better known as tWitch, are paying tribute to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance competitor today after the shocking news of his death at age 40.

“Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit,” said Lambert in a tweet. “Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy.”

“Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show,” Remini said on Instagram, “I got to know him better this summer when I joined the judge’s table on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room.”

Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner, Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Paul Feig were among the others remembering tWitch. Read their messages, and others, below.

STATEMENT FROM WARNER BROS. TELEVISION GROUP: “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and our Warner Bros. Television Group family. He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

Rest in Power, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Such a kind soul and talented performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/RUMxVJteqx — Magic Mike Live (@magicmikelive) December 14, 2022

I am so sad at the loss of Steven “Twitch” Boss. Never met but his smile, his persona and his shining talent always brought me joy. My sympathy to his loved ones. I wish you and him peace. #RIPTwitch — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 14, 2022

He always exuded joy. You never know what a person is dealing with. Check in on your people. ❤️ RIP Twitch pic.twitter.com/dvbdaJUDQ3 — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) December 14, 2022

The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022

Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison. https://t.co/6KJT38SKyO — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 14, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of @official_tWitch death. Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit. Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy. Sending his family my deepest sympathies. #RIPTwitch pic.twitter.com/zXV1Ybs48M — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 14, 2022

💔 #RIPTwitch 🕊️ and we’re all so sorry for you and your kids @Allisonholker. So very sorry for this profound loss. https://t.co/G775ZZEOGC — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Sometimes the happiest looking people from the outside are struggling on the inside. RIP Twitch #RIPTwitch — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) December 14, 2022

