Dance Community Remembers Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Thank You For Representing The Dance World With Such Positivity And Grace”

Members of the Hollywood dance community shared their grief Wednesday over the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died Tuesday at the age the 40. Besides serving as a judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance and as the longtime deejay on The Ellen Show, Boss was an accomplished dancer and choreographer who also served as a guest performer on Dancing with the Stars.

Boss and his wife Allison Holker also amassed a huge following on TikTok with their almost daily dance videos that occasionally incorporated their kids.