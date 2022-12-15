Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

The cause of death was widely speculated upon yesterday when news of Boss’ Dec. 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40.

Boss joined the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and stayed until DeGeneres ended the talk show in 2022. Boss was made an executive producer in 2020. He also had a longstanding association as a dancer-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes, with DeGeneres tweeting, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

The condolences continued today, with Whoopi Goldberg saying on The View, “This is something that broke our hearts yesterday to hear about the tragic death of Stephen tWitch Boss. I loved his dancing, I loved his energy….It really got me.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org