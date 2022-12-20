Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Wife Allison Holker Had Multiple Projects In Works Before His Death, Including HGTV Barbie Dream House Show

Before the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, HGTV had big plans for the popular dancer/personality and his wife/dancer Allison Holker. Besides developing their own show called Living the Dream that would help first time buyers find a home, the couple was scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s A Very Brady Renovation from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

There was even talk at one point of finding a house in Malibu to renovate, but HGTV settled on a place in Santa Clarita. Filming was supposed to commence in January.

Boss died on Dec. 13.

“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV spokesperson tells Deadline. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

Boss and Holker had demonstrated an affinity for home renovation. In 2021, he served as a guest judge on HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen, which was hosted by Holker. He and his wife also appeared on the channel’s House Party.

The Buchwald-repped duo had several other projects in the works. Boss and Holker were looking to launch their own variety/talk show, as well as a new dance competition show and a game show. The couple also began a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2021 on a line of athletic and leisure wear.

Boss died at the age of 40 after a successful career serving as a deejay on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and as a contestant-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance. His previous gigs include small dancing roles in the 2007 films Blades of Glory and Hairspray, and performing on Dancing with the Stars in 2013. He was also cast in Magic Mike XXL.

Boss and Holker, a former pro on Dancing with the Stars, amassed a huge following on social media for their awe-inspiring dance videos.