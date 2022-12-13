‘Station Eleven’ Showrunner Patrick Somerville Promises To Play Apocalyptic Drama On A Loop In The Mojave Desert If It Disappears From HBO Max

Patrick Somerville, showrunner of HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven, has addressed the issue of shows disappearing from the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer.

“TV world is very weird right now,” the writer and producer noted in a social media thread that highlights the topic from a creator’s perspective.

It follows the HBO Max slate review that led to shows such as Westworld, The Nevers and Love Life being pulled from the streamer as well as the cancellation of shows such as Minx, which had been renewed for a second season.

Somerville said that a DVD of his Paramount TV Studios-produced series was now available even if the creative team had been “caught off guard” by its appearance.

“The only way to really ensure shows remain available is that they generate too much interest (and completion) for anyone to justify removing them,” he tweeted. “If you take anything from this thread, take this— even the people who make shows have no fuckin’ idea what’s gonna happen tomorrow, just like the execs who passionately fought for them for years have no idea if they’ll be employed tomorrow. That runs all the way up to the CEOs.”

Station Eleven, which was based on Emily St. John Mandel’s book, premiered in December 2021 and was nominated for seven Emmys. The series, which follows a group of traveling survivors of a pandemic that resulted in the collapse of civilization, stars Himesh Patel, Mackenzie Davis, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, Daniel Zovatto, Lori Petty, Matilda Lawler and Philippine Velge with Gael Garcia Bernal recurring.

Maniac creator Somerville, who has also been developing two more St. John Mandel adaptations with the author – The Glass Hotel and Sea of Tranquility – with HBO Max, concluded his Twitter thread by promising that the series will live on in the desert even if it is taken off the streamer.

“If Station Eleven ever disappears I promise to purchase one acre of land somewhere in the Mojave desert and just play it on loop, projected on a rock, forever,” he wrote.