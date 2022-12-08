Starz Taps Jimmy Hilburn & Susan Ievoli To Lead Marketing & Publicity; Robin Chako Promoted To EVP

Starz has tapped Jimmy Hilburn as chief marketing officer and Susan Ievoli as SVP, Publicity, Events and Awards, the company announced Thursday.

Both Hilburn will report to Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks, and Ievoli will report to Hilburn. Additionally, Robin Chacko has been promoted to EVP, Direct-to-Consumer from SVP, OTT Marketing, and will continue to report to Hoffman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy and Susan to the Starz team and elevate Robin’s oversight in a key area of the business,” said Hoffman. “These best-in-class executives are creative disruptors who are as strategic and analytical as they are innovative. They will further amplify the company’s momentum as we continue to grow our subscriber base and develop premium campaigns in support of our robust slate.”

Ievoli takes over for Jennifer Minezaki-Washington who was promoted in March 2021 to EVP, Corporate and Brand Communications. She has been in the position since March, overseeing the Starz publicity, events and awards team.

Prior to joining Starz, Ievoli served as the SVP, Public Relations and Social Media for The History Channel where she oversaw publicity and social media and led the network’s trade and consumer communications, awards and talent relations for the Emmy award-winning limited series Hatfields & McCoys. She has also led campaigns for the Emmy-nominated limited series Roots, and the hit drama series Vikings. Prior, she was a publicity executive at Turner Broadcasting overseeing publicity campaigns at TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies and truTV.

Hilburn previous worked as director of marketing at Netflix where he led original series launches for Bridgerton, Ozark, Narcos, House of Cards and Dear White People. He also helped establish the company’s stand-up comedy brand Netflix is a Joke and built creative teams across the globe to support Netflix’s slate of international originals. Before that, Hilburn served as director of marketing at AMC.

Chacko joined Starz in 2017 as SVP, Growth Marketing & Product Management. Prior to Starz, Chacko led Product Management and CRM for Jam City, and before that led Group Operations for Tetris Hasbro and Pogo Studio at gaming giant Electronic Arts and served as Head of Game Analytics for EA Mobile.