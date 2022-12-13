‘SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone’ Crossover Special Gets New Premiere Date – Update

UPDATE Dec. 13: SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, the first ever SpongeBob Universe crossover, which had been originally slated for November, will now premiere Jan. 13 with encores on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 on Nickelodeon.

The one-hour special, narrated by the French Narrator, encompasses SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension.

PREVIOUS Oct. 9: In the beginning, the earth was without form and void, and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, “Let there be SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, the first SpongeBob Universe crossover special.

And lo, there it was.

The bizarre moments and comedy that has resonated with fans around the globe for more than 20 years will become one on Friday, Nov. 25 on Nickelodeon with the special’s release, and wll air overseas next year.

An exclusive look at the crossover special, including an all-new clip, was revealed today during a panel at New York Comic Con 2022. Fans gathered to hear from voice talent Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller from Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

The news comes on the heels of the recently announced pickup for a 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants (26 episodes), which will continue to follow incurable optimist SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and Squidward, along with all of the denizens of Bikini Bottom. The world will continue to expand with more new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years now available on Paramount+, and The Patrick Star Show continuing to rollout on Nickelodeon. That’s along with three character-driven movies launching exclusively on Paramount+, and a fourth theatrical release from Nickelodeon Animation currently in development.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for nearly 20 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical, and a global fan base.

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif.