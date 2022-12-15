As ‘Spirited’, ‘Emancipation’ & Selena Gomez Docu Break Internal Records, Apple Original Films Poised For Bigger 2023 With Killer Slate  

Skip to main content
Following a selective path that led to the first Oscar Best Picture for a streamer in CODA, Apple Original Films’ heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht’s 2022 offerings have broken records for the 3-plus-year-old company.   

They don’t release specifics, but the musical Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer has broken records to become the biggest film ever on the platform, and its songs could factor in the awards race. That could present an interesting opportunity if that trio sings at the Oscarcast.  

Apple insiders say that the just launched Antoine Fuqua-directed Will Smith-starrer Emancipation has drawn +27% new viewers to Apple TV+ and has become the No. 1 movie internationally in Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Korea and more. How the film factors in the awards race remains to be seen.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me opened atop Apple’s young-adult rankings.  

Apple Original Films is poised to have its most ambitious year in 2023, headed by the Martin Scorsese-directed Robert De Niro and Leo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon, the Matthew Vaughn-directed Argylle, the Jon S. Baird-directed Tetris, the Julianne Moore starrer Sharper, the Ridley Scott-directed Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon, the Chris Evans and Ana de Armas starrer Ghosted, and the Davis Guggenheim-directed documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which premieres at Sundance.

