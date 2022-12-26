Spice Girls Star Mel C Pulls Out Of New Year’s Eve Gig In Poland Over “Issues That Do Not Align With Communities I Support”

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, has pulled out of a New Year’s Eve gig in Poland over “issues” against communities she supports. The “Never Be The Same Again” singer confirmed the news on social media.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” read the statement.

Mel C continued, “I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023.”

Although the star didn’t elaborate on what the particular issue that was brought to her attention was, many have presumed she’s talking about the LGBTQ+ community.

The show in which Mel C would have performed was put on by Poland’s public broadcaster TVP, who in recent years has been accused of fueling propaganda against the LGBTQ+ community, a community Chisholm supports. Her defense of gay rights was recognized by the British LGBT Awards in 2021 where she was honored with the Celebrity Ally award.

Poland is politically conservative when it comes to LGBT rights with many areas of the country establishing “LGBT-free zones” marginalizing citizens.