‘Sort Of’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO Max & CBC

Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo’s comedy series Sort Of has been renewed for a third season at HBO Max.

Season 2 of the comedy about a gender fluid millennial in transition in every aspect of their life debuted December 1 on HBO Max. The second installment will run through December 22, when the final two episodes hit the streamer. The series is a co-production with CBC and Sphere Media.

“A coming-of-age story, Sort Of exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable… to anyone,” the logline reads.

“Baig and Filippo, alongside our partners at CBC and Sienna Films, continue to deliver a heartfelt, empathetic and engaging story and we’re thrilled we get to continue following Sabi, their family, 7ven and the Kaneko-Bauers on their journeys in the new season,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said in a statement.

Sort Of is a Max Original and CBC series is created by Baig and Filippo, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, and produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund.

Sphere Media’s Jennifer Kawaja is also an executive producer on the series. Sort Of is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights handles sales outside of the United States and Latin America.

The renewal comes as a slate of other scripted series that were removed from HBO Max as part of a broader financial review of the streamer’s slate that has resulted in a purge of a number of titles at the end of the calendar year, including Gordita Chronicles, which was recently removed, and Minx, whose second-season renewal also has been reversed. Since Sort Of is a co-production, it is likely much cheaper to produce than some of the other scripted series that didn’t make the cut.