Sony Pictures Entertainment Inks Deal With Canada’s Crave For Blockbuster Movies Including ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Madame Web’, ‘Jumanji’

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian streamer Crave has inked a long-term deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), taking first window rights to blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment runs.

From April 2023, the Bell Media-owned network will be the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, along with new instalments in the Insidious and The Equalizer franchises. The exclusive Pay-One window licensing agreement gives Crave first-pay window rights to new and upcoming SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows.

Crave has also taken SPE back catalogue movies such as the older Spider Mans and Jumanji and has committed to spotlighting content through “elevated promotional campaigns, including in-product merchandising and experiential marketing initiatives.”

The move is a coup for the streamer and comes fresh off the back of a long-term deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for HBO and HBO Max originals, a co-development deal with Lionsgate and a partnership with RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder.

“This significant deal expands Crave’s content offering,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News and Vice Chair, Québec. “A diverse slate of premium content is what differentiates Crave from its competitors, and we are happy to be working with Sony Pictures Entertainment to deliver a large collection.”