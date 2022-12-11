‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes Swipes At Joe Biden, Kyrsten Sinema, Donald Trump & Herschel Walker

It was a highly political “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live with Colin Jost and Michael Che taking swipes at political figures.

Jost started off the segment by saying that “it was shaping up to be a good week for Joe Biden” after getting Brittney Griner back from Russia and “kept marriage gay” by having Congress pass protections for same-sex married couples.

“And he’s only got 14 more sleeps until Santa,” Jost added. “But then, just when he thought that he had it all under control, Kyrsten Sinema said, ‘Hold my wig.'”

Related Story Golden Globes Return To NBC Still Tainted By Tinseltown's Distrust Of HFPA

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Martin Short & Steve Martin On Being Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Plus Selena Gomez Crashes Monologue

Sinema, the Arizona senator, said she was leaving the Democratic party and registering as an Independent, a low blow to Democrats after they had reached a majority in the Senate.

“Pay attention to me,” Jost quipped about Sinema’s decision to make such a shocking switch.

Che’s turn at mocking the news came as he announced that Raphael Warnock had defeated Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff race.

“I don’t think this is the last you’ll hear from Herschel Walker, I mean unless he’s your biological father,” Che said.

Che then moved on to Vice President Kamala Harris saying that Democrats in the Senate wouldn’t have to rely on her for tie-breakers, adding, “Harris can now focus on her main priority, waiting for a worst bike accident,” as they showed a photo of Biden after he had fallen from his bike.

Later on, Che mentioned Donald Trump after he called for the Constitution to be “terminated” so they can overturn the 2020 election.

“Trump plans to terminate the Constitution by asking Herschel Walker to drive it to the clinic,” he quipped.

Watch the “Weekend Update” segment in the video posted below.