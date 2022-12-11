‘SNL’: Martin Short & Steve Martin On Being Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Plus Selena Gomez Crashes Monologue

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to Saturday Night Live to co-host the NBC sketch show. The comedic duo has fronted the late-night program on multiple occasions but it was Martin that has now hosted a whopping 16 times. Watch the full monologue in the video posted above.

The pair was self-deprecating and at one point compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Short delivering the punchline saying they are like them because “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

Short then joked about the cast loving Martin saying that behind his back they were calling him “a hole entertainer.”

“Sweet,” Martin said before Short clarified, “Well, I added the word entertainer.”

Martin and Short then prepared eulogies for each other and in the process roasted each other with dings and swipes that had the audience laughing out loud.

“So Marty, I dedicate this eulogy to you,” Martin started. “Wow, not much of a turnout. Marty did not want to be cremated — too late. But I’ll always be haunted by Marty’s last words, ‘Tesla auto-pilot engage!'”

Short then added, “There are so many good things I could say about Steve Martin but this hardly seems the time nor the place … I know Steve is looking down on us because he looked down on everybody.”

After taking more swipes at each other Martin said, “Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?”

That’s when Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez crashed the monologue and said, “What about me?” Gomez came into the scene and gave Martin a hug as the audience exploded in cheers.

