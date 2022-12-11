‘SNL’: ‘A Christmas Carol’ Gets Bloody With Martin Short As Ebenezer Scrooge

Charles Dickens might be rolling in his grave tonight as Saturday Night Live reimagines his A Christmas Carol as a bloody R-rated sketch starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Short portrays Ebenezer Scrooge, who goes from a heartless wretch to turning his life around after meeting three mysterious ghosts along his journey in the film. Similarly, in the SNL sketch, Scrooge tries to be a better person by sharing his riches with the more unfortunate.

While peering out his high window overlooking the hustle and bustle of the town below, he tosses a young lad (played by Sarah Sherman) a gold coin to purchase some food for Tiny Tim and his family when something gruesome and unexpected happens. The coin flings into his right eye and it was followed shortly after by a second coin into his left—it was a blood bath!

Steve Martin shows up as one of the ghosts and as he attempts to throw money himself, he takes another orphan’s eyes out. Being a ghost, everyone thinks Ebenezer is behind all the gore.

Really determined to do good things to help his neighbors, he keeps trying to send money down but he’s doing is expanding the pool of victims. He eventually gives up and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas anyway.

