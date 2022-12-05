‘Sky Is Everywhere’s Ji-Young Yoo Joins eOne And Macro’s ‘Freaky Tales

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Robert Downey Jr. On The Father-Son Journey In ‘Sr.,’ Netflix Docu On His Filmmaker Dad: The Deadline Q&A
EXCLUSIVE: Ji-Young Yoo has rounded out cast of eOne and Macro’s Freaky Tales with Ryan Boden and Anna Fleck directing. She joins Pedro PascalBen Mendelsohn, Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne and Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang, as well as a collection of notable Oakland natives who are also on board.

The film will be financed by eOne with the studio’s Jillian Share, Jen Gorton, and Chanel Vidal overseeing the film’s production with Share and Gorton executive producing. MACRO Film Studios’ Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as producers and Charles D. King and James F. Lopez as executive producers. Also executive producing are Too $hort and his manager David Weintraub, while Grammy-winning Oakland native Raphael Saadiq is overseeing the film’s music.

Set in Oakland in 1987, Freaky Tales is a wholly original, immersive film inspired by Ryan’s experience growing up in the bay. The film is comprised of four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and noteworthy historical events (some real, some imagined).

Ji-young will star as the co-lead in the upcoming Amazon limited series Expats opposite Nicole Kidman for director Lulu Wang. Most recently she can be seen in Josephine Decker’s feature The Sky Is Everywhere for A24 / Apple TV+. She starred in the East West Players world premiere of Man Of God, a dark comedic thriller. Upcoming Ji-young also will star as the lead in the independent film Smoking Tigers directed by So Young Shelly Yo. 

She is represented by Entertainment 360, Gersh, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang

