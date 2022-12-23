‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Defends James Gunn & Peter Safran Amid Backlash

Shazam! star Zachary Levi is coming to the defense of new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both came under fire recently after it was revealed that Gunn is penning a new Superman movie and that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as the Man of Steel, as well as other DC changes.

The decision to recast Superman brought some anxiety about other DC characters. Dwayne Johnson announced Tuesday that Black Adam won’t be part of the first phase of DC’s new plans.

Levi shared his thoughts Thursday in an Instagram Live video, urging fans to trust Gunn and Safran’s vision for the DC universe and not believe in “conjecture and rumor mills”.

“You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumor mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable,” Levi said. “So I would just say be patient, and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special. And I think something that DC deserves to have, and something that [Zack] Snyder tried to do and it just didn’t ultimately materialize, guys.”

He added that the co-CEOs are “not just making decisions because they like someone or don’t like someone. They’re making decisions based on what is best for Warner Bros., DC, that entire studio and entity and trying to make as many fans, as much of an audience, happy as they can.”

Levi continued, “If you’re out there and really like what happened before, you can do that, that’s fine. But realize that there’s a lot of people who didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to tap into as much audience as possible, make as many people happy as possible. That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and that’s what I think Peter and James are trying to do. And it’s not an easy position, they got handed all these things that were already in a lot of conflict. So guys, just fucking give ’em a break. Take it easy. Take a breath. It’s the holidays, for god’s sake. Just go enjoy what the holidays are, give them some time to enjoy the holidays, and let’s see what happens on the other side of this.”

Levi also talked about his upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, saying it’s “it’s even better than the first one and the first one was really fucking good.” It’s for release on March 17, 2023.

“Listen, I have no idea what ultimately is going to happen to me,” Levi said. “I think I’m in a pretty good position, I think we made a great movie, I think it’s going to do well — reasonably well, I hope so. But again, regardless of that, if they decide at some point that this is the way we gotta go — them’s the breaks, that’s how it goes.”

Watch Levi’s video below.