Shaquille O’Neal To Host Virtual Reality New Year’s Eve Special For Meta

Shaquille O’Neal is ringing in the new year with his own virtual reality special in partnership with .

The Shaq-tacular Spectacular is an interactive VR New Year’s Eve countdown that will feature performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, Whipped Cream, and DJ Diesel (aka O’Neal), along with additional special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

The setup will include a roller rink, basketball court, and main stage that’s filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and fans inside the party.

A quick preview of the special was released Monday, which can be viewed below.

The Shaq-tacular Spectacular is a one-hour special that is custom-made for VR, produced by Westbrook Media, Media.Monks and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions.

Fans can access the experience with a Meta Quest 2 headset beginning December 31 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.