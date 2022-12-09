‘Shadow And Bone’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date & First-Look Images, EPs Tease What’s To Come

Season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone will premiere March 16.

Along with the date announcement, the streamer released several first-look images from the new season as well as notes to fans about it from writers, executive producers and showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as well as author/executive producer Leigh Bardugo. Here is what is in store in the new season.

Heisserer:

The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of Season One. There’s a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative.

Fryklind:

We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morozova, who he was, what his backstory is, and how he ties into this world. We go out and we go deeper.

Bardugo:

I think the readers now trust our writers the way that I do. This season I was able to step back and put the show more firmly in their hands. I think when we approached Season One, a lot of people were like, “It’s impossible. It can’t be done. Why would you bring SHADOW AND BONE and SIX OF CROWS together?” And I think now, we have that trust. And I think it’s going to be very, very exciting for them to see the way that trust pays off in Season Two. Every part of the Grishaverse is coming into play. We are going to get to see some incredible new characters. We’re going to see characters interacting with each other, questing with each other, fighting and laughing with each other, who we never got to see together in the books. And I think that’s a unique thing about this show. Readers are not only going to be surprised by the way that these storylines crash into each other, they’re never going to know where the next move is coming from—and that actually was a pleasure for me because I got to be surprised by my own stories.

And here is the official Season 2 synopsis:

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

More Season 2 images:

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Jack Wolfe as Wylan in episode 201 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

Shadow and Bone. Calahan Skogman as Matthias in episode 203 of Shadow and Bone. Cr.Netflix

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa in episode 206 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Netflix

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov in episode 201 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

Shadow and Bone. Patrick Gibson as Sturhmond in episode 201 of Shadow and Bone. Cr.Netflix

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Lewis Tan as Tolya, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar in episode 208 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Netflix

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Jack Wolfe as Wylan, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in episode 205 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Netflix